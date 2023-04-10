WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

743 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

