WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

112 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches

at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over

Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will likely impact weekend travelers

during the day on Sunday, especially mid day. Be sure to check

with CalTrans for the latest road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

