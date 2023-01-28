WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

116 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected near the foothills. Local gusts could be up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000-

4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000-6000 feet, 7 to

10 inches expected between 6000-7000 feet, up to 12 inches

expected above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak

gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert slope

locations.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I-15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will begin to increase Sunday morning

with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will start

between 4500-5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 feet by Monday

morning and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow

accumulations expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected between 3500

and 4500 feet, 4 to 7 inches expected between 4500 and 5500

feet, 7 to 12 inches expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to

50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest

desert slope locations.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will begin to increase Sunday

afternoon with scattered snow showers. Snow will start to become

between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 to 4000

feet on Monday.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. 1 to 3 inches expected between 4000-5000

feet. 3 to 7 inches expected between 5000-5500 feet. 7 to 12

inches expected above 5500 feet, with isolated amounts over 1

foot. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected

at the windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Portions of I-8 will be impacted. Strong winds could

more widespread and impactful Sunday evening. Snow levels will

start between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 4000 to

4500 feet by Monday morning. Falling to below 4000 feet Monday

night. Light snow accumulations possible on I-8 in eastern San

Diego County.

