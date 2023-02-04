WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

550 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi,

Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to midnight PST Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Visibility could get down to zero feet at spots.

* WHERE...Los Banos, Dos Palos, Merced, Madera, and Mendota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

