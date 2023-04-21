WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Hanford CA 907 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Merced River at Stevinson affecting Merced County. .Flows along the Merced River at Stevinson are expected to remain below flood stage through the weekend, therefore the warning will be cancelled. Forecast information for this forecast point will be included in our Hydrologic Statement this morning. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Merced River at Stevinson. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM PDT Friday the stage was 70.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady below flood stage at 70.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am PDT) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Merced River Stevinson 71.0 70.6 Fri 8 am PDT 70.5 70.8 70.9 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather