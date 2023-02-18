CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023 _____ 242 FPUS51 KALY 180807 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 180804 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023 CTZ001-181600- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. $$ CTZ013-181600- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 304 AM EST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather