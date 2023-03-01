CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

_____

371 FPUS51 KALY 010936

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

CTZ001-011715-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. A chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Brisk, cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-011715-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

436 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and sleet. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain and sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather