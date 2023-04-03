CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

