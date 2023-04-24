CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

307 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

CTZ001-241500-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

307 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

CTZ013-241500-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

307 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

