CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023 _____ 522 FPUS51 KBOX 210901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023 CTZ002-211700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ003-211700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ004-211700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Tue Feb 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 120 below in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$