CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023 _____ 688 FPUS51 KBOX 240755 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 255 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023 CTZ002-241515- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 255 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CTZ003-241515- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 255 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CTZ004-241515- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 255 AM EST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather