CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 _____ 856 FPUS51 KBOX 080901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023 CTZ002-081700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CTZ003-081700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CTZ004-081700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$