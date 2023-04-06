CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

595 FPUS51 KBOX 060801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

CTZ002-061600-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-061600-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-061600-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times this morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather