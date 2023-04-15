CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ 975 FPUS51 KBOX 150801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 CTZ002-151600- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ CTZ003-151600- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ004-151600- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather