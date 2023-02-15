CT Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Couple of showers;57;47;SSW;7;80%;97%;3 Chester;An afternoon shower;60;49;SSW;6;76%;96%;2 Danbury;Couple of showers;61;50;SSW;6;80%;97%;3 Groton;A shower in the p.m.;56;47;SSW;7;81%;97%;2 Hartford;An afternoon shower;63;49;SSW;6;80%;98%;3 Meriden;Showers around;61;49;SSW;7;77%;96%;3 New Haven;Showers around;54;47;SSW;7;85%;97%;3 Oxford;A shower in the p.m.;59;49;SSW;8;77%;93%;2 Willimantic;Showers around;64;48;SSW;6;76%;99%;3 Windsor Locks;Showers around;62;49;S;6;79%;98%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather