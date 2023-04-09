CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Pleasant and milder;62;42;SW;7;42%;2%;7 Chester;Sunny and nice;63;42;WSW;7;37%;2%;7 Danbury;Sunny and pleasant;64;37;WSW;6;36%;1%;7 Groton;Sunny and pleasant;58;39;WSW;9;45%;3%;7 Hartford;Mild with sunshine;66;39;SW;7;34%;2%;6 Meriden;Nice with sunshine;64;38;SSW;6;37%;3%;7 New Haven;Sunny and pleasant;60;41;SW;7;43%;3%;7 Oxford;Plenty of sun;62;39;WSW;7;37%;1%;7 Willimantic;Sunny and warmer;65;38;WSW;7;37%;3%;7 Windsor Locks;Sunny and milder;69;37;WSW;7;33%;1%;6 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather