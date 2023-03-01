CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

CTZ005-011600-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-011600-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with sleet likely in the evening,

then rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ006-011600-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, snow with sleet

likely with freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-011600-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then

rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ007-011600-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Mostly sunny

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

with sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ011-011600-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. A

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ008-011600-

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

with sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-011600-

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then rain,

sleet and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

