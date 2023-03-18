CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

Northern Fairfield-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

159 AM EDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

