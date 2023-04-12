CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS

FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT...

* Affected Area...Berkshire and Litchfield Counties.

* Timing... 10 am to 7 pm today.

* Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 to 30 percent.

* Temperatures...In the upper 60s to upper 70s.

* Lightning...None.

* IMPACTS...Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in

potentially critical fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather