CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 742 PM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY... Anomalously warm and dry conditions will continue on Thursday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to mid-80s with relative humidity values dropping to 25 to 35 percent. These conditions combined with westerly wind gusts up to 25 mph will result in elevated fire weather potential. _____