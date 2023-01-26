CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 1031 PM EST Thu Jan 26 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Connecticut...Rhode Island... Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting Washington and New London Counties. For the Pawcatuck River...including Westerly...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EST Thursday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather