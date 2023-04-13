CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

728 PM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FRIDAY...

Anomalously warm and dry conditions will continue Friday. High

temperatures will reach the mid 80s to 90 degrees away from the

immediate coast with minimum relative humidities dropping to 20

to 30 percent. These conditions combined with west wind gusts

around 20 mph will result in elevated fire weather potential.

