WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

340 PM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

There will be an enhanced potential for brush fire spread on

Friday mainly in the afternoon with gusty west winds and falling

relative humidity.

