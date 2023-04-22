WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

1135 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD

AND NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN COUNTIES THROUGH MIDNIGHT...

At 1134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Bridgeport, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Trumbull around 1145 PM EDT.

Shelton and Redding around 1150 PM EDT.

Monroe and Seymour around 1155 PM EDT.

Southbury and Newtown around 1200 AM EDT.

Other locations that could be impacted by this storm include Easton

and Oxford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding.

LAT...LON 4115 7315 4116 7317 4111 7324 4112 7330

4111 7335 4150 7338 4149 7337 4147 7331

4149 7333 4151 7332 4151 7316 4156 7317

4157 7309

TIME...MOT...LOC 0334Z 181DEG 38KT 4119 7323

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

