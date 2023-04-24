WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 413 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather