Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 12, 2023

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;SW;15;81%;34%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Very warm;31;23;NNE;12;42%;13%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;25;12;Mostly cloudy, mild;22;12;NE;11;52%;100%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;W;10;57%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;10;8;Very windy;14;6;SW;49;76%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-10;Sunny and cold;-4;-15;SSE;14;54%;2%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, nice and warm;23;10;High clouds and warm;27;14;ESE;13;41%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;1;-11;Plenty of sunshine;0;-12;SE;18;75%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot and humid;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;ENE;13;72%;71%;8

Athens, Greece;A little rain;20;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;N;24;45%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;16;A shower in spots;23;15;SSW;20;74%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;29;15;Breezy, not as warm;24;16;SE;22;55%;8%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;32;23;An afternoon shower;33;22;SE;14;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Plenty of sun;32;17;E;16;39%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;Some sun, less humid;34;25;S;13;54%;20%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Cooler;18;12;High clouds;19;13;WSW;12;76%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Sunshine;12;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;1;NNE;10;22%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Mostly sunny, warmer;15;6;SE;12;39%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;5;2;Morning rain, warmer;13;10;SSW;24;91%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain at times;17;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;9;ESE;8;78%;96%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A couple of t-storms;27;19;NE;11;71%;87%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;9;3;Mostly cloudy;14;6;SE;17;52%;18%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;13;10;A shower and t-storm;16;6;SW;35;75%;99%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;11;-3;Mostly sunny;13;-1;SW;13;50%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;10;1;Considerable clouds;15;4;SSE;15;50%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;37;26;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;E;17;54%;3%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SSW;7;73%;77%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain this afternoon;21;0;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;W;14;23%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;29;17;Breezy with sunshine;28;14;NNW;23;34%;26%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;SSE;24;70%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid;29;18;A little a.m. rain;30;18;SSE;4;64%;58%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;24;ESE;13;65%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-2;Cold with flurries;1;-5;NNW;27;77%;70%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;ESE;12;82%;89%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;4;1;Periods of rain;9;7;SW;27;89%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;NW;18;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Cooler with some sun;18;6;Partial sunshine;15;5;ENE;17;43%;6%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;A shower or two;34;24;ENE;16;64%;76%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;33;20;Hot with some sun;33;19;W;10;39%;26%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;5;-5;Warmer;12;0;SSW;10;50%;10%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;34;22;SSW;9;30%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;Showers around;31;23;S;8;75%;87%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;13;10;Rainy times;13;0;WNW;32;84%;98%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;7;Sunshine and warmer;22;10;NNE;15;40%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;22;12;High clouds and warm;22;12;W;18;68%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;26;17;Cloudy, not as warm;22;16;NW;16;47%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;28;16;Low clouds may break;25;14;SSE;18;65%;44%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and very warm;31;19;Warm, a p.m. shower;31;19;S;14;61%;61%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Not as cold;-1;-8;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SE;14;77%;94%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;33;22;Sunshine;34;22;SE;8;50%;3%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;Not as warm;23;16;E;14;47%;34%;2

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;SW;14;65%;26%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;34;19;Hazy sun;35;21;SSE;14;31%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Sunny and very warm;30;14;NNE;12;35%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;8;5;Breezy;10;5;NE;27;59%;26%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;24;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;NW;12;73%;98%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;14;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;13;Sunshine and nice;28;13;ENE;11;48%;11%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;17;5;Sunny and mild;19;6;NW;5;43%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds;34;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;W;13;41%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;24;11;A p.m. t-storm;25;11;SW;8;46%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;35;18;Mostly sunny;35;18;N;18;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;Breezy and milder;9;3;S;19;56%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and nice;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;NE;19;63%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Decreasing clouds;32;23;WSW;10;69%;55%;12

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;36;25;Sunny and hot;37;24;SSW;12;38%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon t-storms;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;E;6;65%;75%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;16;3;A little a.m. rain;16;4;NE;11;59%;87%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;14;77%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;26;22;Becoming cloudy;27;22;SSE;10;77%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mainly cloudy;20;12;High clouds;19;10;NW;16;76%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;14;11;Very windy;14;4;WSW;41;73%;94%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy morning fog;19;11;Variable cloudiness;18;12;SSW;10;76%;29%;2

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;SSW;13;72%;32%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouding up, warm;23;8;Windy in the p.m.;20;7;WNW;22;65%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;28;Partly sunny;32;27;ENE;21;71%;56%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;26;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;23;W;6;85%;100%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;23;A shower or two;30;22;ESE;11;67%;70%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;21;12;Sunshine and nice;22;13;WSW;15;63%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;27;9;A t-storm around;27;9;SSW;9;35%;42%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Warm, an a.m. shower;31;21;W;20;67%;64%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;1;-7;Snow, rain late;3;1;SSW;17;85%;95%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;E;26;72%;50%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and hot;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;NE;17;62%;3%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;4;0;ESE;13;78%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;5;-7;Clearing and colder;0;-7;SSW;19;70%;85%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, hot;38;27;Clouds and sun;35;25;SSW;12;39%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;29;17;A stray t-shower;30;15;ENE;18;48%;47%;14

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;9;4;Breezy with rain;7;2;WNW;24;83%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;13;Showers, some heavy;21;11;ESE;13;81%;97%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. flurry;1;-14;Mostly sunny;-3;-14;SW;13;81%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;22;11;Cooler;13;3;NNW;19;58%;65%;4

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;0;-4;Snow, then rain late;2;-4;NNE;10;91%;100%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;3;-3;A little snow;2;-1;E;12;90%;99%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;26;High clouds;31;25;NW;17;72%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;Sunny intervals;30;22;NNE;9;71%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;31;21;Increasing clouds;31;22;ENE;14;62%;6%;9

Paris, France;Cloudy and milder;15;12;A shower and t-storm;18;7;SW;32;70%;99%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;33;16;Very warm;27;16;S;19;55%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot;32;23;Turning cloudy;33;23;SSE;16;46%;4%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;16;70%;57%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers around;30;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;12;55%;8%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;6;4;A little a.m. rain;14;8;S;20;70%;68%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler, morning rain;6;-7;Increasing clouds;8;1;SE;12;37%;20%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;10;Showers, some heavy;17;9;SSE;7;80%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;10;Clearing;21;10;ENE;9;76%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;15;67%;77%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold;-4;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-8;NNE;19;53%;4%;2

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;1;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;SSW;20;85%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm;29;24;Cloudy;29;23;E;13;71%;39%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;23;16;A t-storm around;27;16;SE;20;53%;41%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;Inc. clouds;19;10;SSE;12;70%;6%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-3;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-4;SSE;22;67%;97%;2

San Francisco, United States;A shower and t-storm;14;11;Showers around;15;12;SSE;21;84%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Downpours;26;17;A.M. showers, clouds;25;17;E;10;74%;100%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Very warm;32;22;SE;16;59%;4%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A little a.m. rain;25;18;A stray t-shower;25;17;WSW;9;63%;49%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;23;12;A morning shower;19;10;S;10;56%;60%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny and very warm;28;16;SW;11;58%;10%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clearing;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;SSW;13;66%;5%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;21;9;A couple of showers;17;9;NW;15;74%;84%;4

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;9;6;Cloudy with showers;8;3;SSW;16;80%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler, morning rain;10;-4;Chilly with hazy sun;7;-1;S;14;30%;2%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Partly sunny;14;6;SSE;13;36%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;NNE;18;64%;65%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;7;-4;Milder;12;-3;SE;6;53%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clearing, very warm;29;22;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;E;13;73%;28%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;0;-9;Snow, then rain;4;3;SW;16;85%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy, not as warm;27;19;Rain and a t-storm;22;19;E;22;80%;96%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;25;12;Cloudy and cooler;16;13;E;21;66%;30%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;0;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;SSE;16;72%;99%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;13;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;7;NE;9;55%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, warm;23;10;Turning cloudy, warm;22;11;NW;14;41%;29%;4

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, warm;23;14;A shower or two;19;12;NE;10;28%;84%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NW;13;55%;66%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;20;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;ESE;9;45%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;19;14;Rain, then a shower;18;5;N;32;70%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;1;0;Cloudy, some snow;3;-3;WNW;9;84%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;13;ESE;12;71%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and windy;23;12;Mainly cloudy;23;14;SSE;12;56%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;6;-4;An afternoon shower;6;-15;NNW;12;48%;88%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Brief p.m. showers;10;6;A couple of showers;9;3;S;11;74%;98%;2

Vienna, Austria;Becoming cloudy;9;2;Not as cool;15;6;SE;10;55%;37%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, an a.m. shower;32;22;Very warm;27;18;E;14;54%;30%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;1;-8;Snow, rain late;4;2;SSW;21;87%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and breezy;4;-1;An afternoon shower;11;6;SSW;23;80%;76%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;22;19;A little p.m. rain;20;11;S;36;82%;76%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;35;24;A morning t-storm;30;22;SW;13;72%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;High clouds, warm;18;4;Turning cloudy, warm;17;6;NE;7;38%;6%;5

