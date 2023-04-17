Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 17, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Turning cloudy;32;27;S;13;76%;53%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;Clearing;30;22;NNE;16;51%;2%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;Sunshine and warm;29;13;SW;14;42%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming very windy;18;11;Sunny and breezy;18;12;ENE;25;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Milder with clearing;15;6;Partly sunny;13;7;ENE;21;70%;15%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cooler;5;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-4;SSW;8;60%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;18;6;Mainly cloudy;20;6;ESE;15;30%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-19;Increasingly windy;1;-3;WSW;25;80%;58%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers around;23;19;Turning cloudy;27;14;SSE;15;67%;9%;3

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;20;11;A shower and t-storm;21;11;WSW;14;62%;88%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;21;17;A little p.m. rain;22;18;NE;22;79%;97%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;33;15;Hazy sun and hot;33;16;NW;13;25%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;37;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SSW;9;71%;54%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Plenty of sun;35;21;ESE;11;31%;1%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;37;28;Partly sunny;35;28;S;18;65%;33%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;18;10;A morning shower;18;10;SSE;12;66%;46%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;22;10;Partly sunny, warm;27;10;S;12;31%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;15;9;A shower and t-storm;14;9;W;12;78%;98%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;11;4;Mostly cloudy;14;3;NNE;15;72%;29%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;19;11;A little rain;18;11;NW;10;80%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;W;9;62%;70%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;18;9;A shower or two;16;8;NNW;11;64%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;14;5;Partly sunny;13;7;ENE;16;65%;20%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;12;7;A shower and t-storm;14;8;NE;21;79%;99%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;18;10;A couple of showers;17;9;N;10;64%;88%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;21;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;W;17;65%;36%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;NE;8;73%;77%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;18;12;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;W;17;76%;97%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Sunny and very hot;38;21;WNW;11;14%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;23;12;Sunny and nice;22;12;SSE;13;71%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Occasional rain;29;18;A shower;31;18;E;6;63%;84%;11

Chennai, India;Lots of sun, warm;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;SSE;16;61%;0%;13

Chicago, United States;Showers of rain/snow;6;1;Sunny and warmer;11;5;E;16;53%;22%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;25;A morning shower;33;26;S;11;75%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;ENE;13;49%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;26;20;Increasingly windy;25;19;N;32;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;27;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;S;28;63%;73%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;29;23;Periods of rain;29;23;S;12;84%;99%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy and very hot;40;26;Some sun, very hot;40;26;W;12;24%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;23;7;Windy in the p.m.;23;5;SW;23;18%;18%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;38;28;Very hot;39;28;S;20;43%;25%;11

Dili, East Timor;Thunderstorms;32;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;SSE;7;79%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy, mist;15;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;E;19;73%;4%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;15;7;A couple of showers;9;5;NNE;10;84%;85%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Breezy in the a.m.;22;14;E;32;73%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;29;24;Very warm;32;25;SE;14;80%;4%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;Mainly cloudy;25;11;NE;8;54%;10%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;ENE;19;66%;1%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;14;2;Partly sunny;8;2;NE;17;61%;47%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;14;62%;30%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;29;23;A morning shower;30;24;SSE;15;70%;85%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;23;Occasional rain;29;23;S;22;65%;99%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;25;Mostly sunny, warm;40;25;ESE;10;31%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;37;19;Showers around;27;19;NNE;17;57%;88%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;E;17;73%;60%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Showers around;32;25;SE;11;78%;94%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds;34;28;Plenty of sunshine;34;29;N;14;42%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;10;Sunny and nice;26;11;SSE;9;30%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;18;9;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;7;NW;7;63%;73%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;35;25;WNW;18;46%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;30;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;WSW;10;26%;1%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;26;Sunny and very warm;40;26;N;17;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;16;6;Mostly cloudy;15;7;ENE;14;57%;89%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;E;14;69%;79%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;SE;11;65%;75%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, very hot;42;29;Hazy sun, very hot;42;29;SSW;17;47%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;NNW;7;74%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;17;1;Partly sunny;18;1;WNW;11;24%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;13;74%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;22;Partly sunny;27;22;SSE;16;73%;21%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;NNW;13;36%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Breezy;13;8;NE;22;60%;27%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Clouds and sun, cool;20;9;S;12;60%;8%;9

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;12;76%;64%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;25;8;Mostly sunny, warm;23;9;SW;9;36%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;31;28;Mostly sunny;33;28;W;9;69%;16%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNW;6;81%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;ESE;10;70%;57%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;22;13;Breezy in the a.m.;23;13;NNW;20;61%;66%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or two;24;12;Sun, some clouds;27;12;SSW;9;32%;26%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;29;21;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;NE;23;62%;8%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A stray shower;12;6;Mostly cloudy;15;6;ENE;15;69%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;32;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;SE;13;66%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds breaking;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;12;WSW;22;74%;77%;4

Montreal, Canada;Heavy showers;14;5;A couple of showers;10;2;WSW;17;58%;88%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;Inc. clouds;14;6;ENE;7;53%;77%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;33;28;Hazy sunshine;35;28;NNW;15;55%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;15;ENE;14;64%;64%;9

New York, United States;A couple of showers;21;10;Breezy and cooler;15;7;W;23;38%;25%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;Sunny and very warm;32;16;SSE;13;29%;25%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;1;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-11;WNW;25;59%;76%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray a.m. shower;18;9;Warmer;20;16;SSE;16;55%;74%;5

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;15;2;High clouds;17;2;NE;9;52%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with showers;11;3;Rain and snow shower;9;1;WSW;22;62%;72%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Showers around;30;26;NNW;20;81%;94%;4

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;A shower in spots;33;22;NNW;10;64%;81%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;E;13;79%;94%;6

Paris, France;A stray shower;14;7;A couple of showers;16;9;ENE;18;59%;93%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;17;51%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;36;26;S;14;59%;44%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An afternoon shower;33;23;A shower or two;32;23;ESE;15;71%;85%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;31;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;S;9;68%;90%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;13;7;A couple of showers;13;7;N;13;79%;98%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;18;9;Decreasing clouds;22;7;NNW;10;59%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;16;7;A couple of showers;19;8;NNE;8;77%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Mostly sunny;25;17;W;12;61%;3%;9

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A little a.m. rain;30;23;NE;11;78%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SE;34;77%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;11;5;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;NNE;18;60%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;30;23;A t-storm around;29;24;W;9;75%;64%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;16;Warmer;29;19;WNW;8;50%;55%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower;20;10;A shower and t-storm;19;8;SSW;10;78%;91%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;12;0;Cloudy;10;1;NE;14;53%;7%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;9;A passing shower;14;8;WNW;20;59%;82%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;17;ENE;15;50%;6%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;29;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;SE;16;70%;62%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;26;18;NNW;10;67%;80%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;26;11;NE;9;38%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Mostly sunny;24;7;SSW;7;40%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;S;12;67%;45%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;30;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;11;NNW;11;27%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;11;4;A couple of showers;10;4;S;21;69%;95%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;18;11;A.M. rain, clearing;19;9;SE;8;73%;87%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;19;Cloudy and very warm;31;19;ENE;12;50%;90%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;Very warm;32;26;ESE;9;73%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;14;7;A shower and t-storm;13;7;NNW;9;83%;91%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;E;21;64%;6%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny;12;2;NNE;17;48%;61%;4

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Clouds and sun;23;14;N;16;65%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine, very warm;31;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;23;SSE;10;45%;24%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny;10;1;NE;17;59%;47%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cooler;16;3;Cool with some sun;14;4;SE;10;40%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;11;8;Cloudy and milder;17;9;SSE;11;64%;35%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;SSE;14;29%;5%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;E;10;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;18;9;A shower and t-storm;18;10;SE;8;75%;91%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;17;9;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;NNW;16;56%;44%;4

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;9;3;Rain and snow shower;7;1;W;30;62%;67%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;E;17;56%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;SE;14;53%;26%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;12;-7;Cloudy and mild;17;-2;S;14;29%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;9;5;A couple of showers;9;4;E;14;78%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;16;9;A shower or two;14;9;WNW;12;72%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;38;26;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;NNE;10;44%;4%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;14;3;A couple of showers;14;5;NNE;15;65%;99%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;16;9;Mostly cloudy;17;6;NNE;19;62%;93%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;13;Cloudy;19;16;N;23;71%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;38;26;WSW;12;54%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;21;7;Some sun, pleasant;22;9;NE;8;39%;30%;6

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather