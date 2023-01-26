Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 26, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;Clearing and humid;89;79;SSW;9;84%;42%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Downpours;74;61;A shower in the p.m.;72;63;NE;6;67%;77%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;Becoming cloudy;57;42;E;10;66%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cool with rain;54;41;A little p.m. rain;49;41;WSW;9;77%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Milder;46;37;Sun and some clouds;42;28;NE;11;82%;3%;1

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;42;25;Mostly sunny, colder;30;22;NNW;4;57%;27%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;22;Sunny, but chilly;43;23;E;6;56%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Seasonably cold;8;3;Clearing and breezy;15;1;SSW;17;70%;1%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, hot;99;76;Very hot;101;76;NE;8;40%;7%;6

Athens, Greece;Rain, heavy at times;56;46;A little rain;56;42;N;5;72%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;74;67;Very windy;73;68;NNE;23;83%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;64;44;Partly sunny;64;43;E;7;43%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;87;74;Afternoon t-storms;87;74;SE;4;83%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;85;59;Hazy sun;85;59;E;8;45%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;91;72;Clouds and sun, hot;92;70;ENE;7;44%;6%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;52;35;Partly sunny, cool;50;37;WNW;8;63%;16%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;34;16;Partly sunny, chilly;36;16;NNW;11;23%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;36;32;Rain and snow shower;34;32;WNW;7;97%;97%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;33;31;Snow showers;38;26;NNE;7;91%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly sunny, nice;71;43;Clouds and sun, nice;70;44;SE;6;48%;21%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;NE;8;77%;95%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;37;29;Mostly cloudy;37;27;NW;11;72%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;40;35;Partly sunny;38;32;NE;8;87%;28%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;37;32;Snow and rain;35;29;NE;18;99%;100%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;38;27;Mostly cloudy;39;30;NNW;6;69%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;92;75;A t-storm around;85;72;NNE;7;74%;64%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;A t-storm around;85;66;ENE;6;65%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;43;29;Sunny and chilly;38;20;NW;14;30%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;73;55;Winds subsiding;82;59;S;17;23%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;77;63;Sunny and very warm;78;64;S;13;64%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers, humid;85;66;A couple of showers;83;61;NE;4;67%;84%;5

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;72;More sun than clouds;88;71;NNE;9;67%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;34;18;Snow showers, breezy;35;21;WSW;19;83%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;87;75;A t-storm around;84;75;NNE;6;78%;55%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, milder;41;27;Clouds and sun;34;25;WSW;5;78%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;84;67;Plenty of sun;83;69;NNE;12;65%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;35;Mostly sunny;61;48;S;11;41%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;88;76;Clearing;91;75;NE;10;64%;9%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;60;47;Hazy sunshine;67;45;NW;8;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;37;24;Mostly cloudy;42;18;SSW;8;57%;20%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;83;62;Hazy sun;84;64;WNW;7;51%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;SSW;6;74%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;46;33;Low clouds and fog;43;38;WSW;8;81%;23%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;Hazy sun;46;29;NNE;6;44%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;57;44;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;WNW;10;55%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;67;57;Breezy in the a.m.;66;53;NNE;13;51%;26%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;77;56;Rain and drizzle;79;59;SSW;6;58%;67%;11

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;81;70;Breezy with a shower;77;69;ENE;16;79%;82%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;37;21;Clouds and sun;27;21;WSW;4;85%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;N;5;63%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;68;56;Sunny and breezy;65;44;NNE;14;41%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;80;66;Rain and drizzle;79;67;NNE;13;66%;99%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;87;62;Hazy sun;87;63;SSE;8;53%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and milder;69;37;Partly sunny;65;42;NNW;7;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as cool;54;47;A little p.m. rain;53;46;SSW;9;75%;95%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;WNW;9;81%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;Sunny and beautiful;85;70;N;8;45%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;A p.m. t-shower;80;59;ESE;5;54%;62%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but chilly;32;11;Chilly with some sun;35;18;S;5;51%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;74;49;Partly sunny, breezy;77;50;NNE;13;19%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;70;47;Sunny and nice;75;44;WSW;6;37%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;95;63;Sunny and hot;96;64;NNE;10;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mainly cloudy;32;31;Mostly cloudy;34;31;ENE;5;61%;39%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, turning breezy;88;74;Mostly sunny, warm;89;76;N;7;60%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;WSW;6;69%;74%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;88;69;Hazy and very warm;88;66;NNE;7;61%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;5;72%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;61;40;Cloudy, p.m. showers;58;41;ENE;7;60%;88%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;92;80;Humid with some sun;88;80;SW;8;79%;30%;9

Lima, Peru;High clouds;76;68;Mostly cloudy;75;68;SSE;8;79%;24%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;54;40;Plenty of sun;56;39;N;9;69%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;47;39;Mainly cloudy;45;33;NNE;7;72%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Mostly sunny;67;45;ESE;5;35%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;90;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;W;7;72%;74%;6

Madrid, Spain;Variable clouds;48;28;Breezy in the p.m.;49;29;N;9;58%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;86;80;A shower in the a.m.;88;80;ENE;11;74%;64%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;Showers around;83;75;E;4;80%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;87;76;Mainly cloudy;88;75;NE;6;62%;90%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;77;53;Sunny and nice;82;64;NE;7;47%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Rather cloudy;75;41;Mostly sunny;76;41;S;6;41%;3%;6

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;82;65;Not as warm;74;67;NE;14;73%;43%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;30;26;Mostly cloudy;30;27;SW;5;81%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;89;74;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;74;ENE;18;59%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very warm;88;72;Humid;87;70;ENE;9;69%;53%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;25;11;Turning sunny;18;13;SSE;6;66%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;31;26;A little snow;31;19;W;8;83%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;84;70;Hazy sun;86;71;NNE;7;51%;2%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;84;59;Breezy;81;59;NE;14;37%;1%;12

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;48;35;Partly sunny;43;35;SW;10;59%;9%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;66;41;Winds subsiding;65;49;SE;14;70%;62%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;19;13;A little p.m. snow;18;14;SW;21;48%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few p.m. flurries;76;36;A little rain;44;33;WNW;8;66%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;37;20;Colder;25;21;WNW;2;89%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;23;4;Cloudy;17;11;SSE;6;77%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;ENE;9;86%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;88;73;Increasing clouds;90;72;N;9;62%;5%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;Turning cloudy;86;69;NNE;7;63%;7%;6

Paris, France;Cloudy;41;37;Partly sunny, chilly;40;36;NNE;11;77%;31%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;90;62;Increasingly windy;77;61;SSE;17;56%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Very warm;89;74;High clouds and hot;90;74;ENE;10;58%;31%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NE;8;73%;75%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;SE;6;56%;5%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Icy mix this morning;33;29;Snow at times;33;30;NNW;8;82%;98%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;31;5;Colder;23;-1;NW;11;52%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;49;A little p.m. rain;67;46;N;6;72%;70%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;60;46;A little a.m. rain;59;40;NNW;7;75%;75%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;90;75;A morning t-storm;90;77;E;8;67%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, windy;48;34;Very windy, colder;39;36;WSW;32;67%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;35;32;Partly sunny;33;23;E;8;80%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;72;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;NE;9;69%;15%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;61;48;Mostly sunny;62;41;ENE;7;66%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Variable clouds;54;36;Partly sunny;51;39;NE;7;69%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;37;22;Mostly sunny;27;17;SSW;6;83%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;63;42;Some sun;57;44;NW;7;74%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;78;64;Winds subsiding;79;64;ENE;17;58%;6%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;86;72;A shower or two;84;72;ENE;14;69%;90%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;N;9;51%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;80;41;Nice with sunshine;73;42;ESE;6;38%;8%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Sunny and very warm;89;59;SW;7;38%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;A shower or two;84;68;NNE;10;73%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;51;35;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;NNE;7;69%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;46;43;Showers around;48;40;NNE;6;82%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Flurries;33;16;Sunny and colder;26;8;NW;10;40%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;48;32;Partly sunny, chilly;41;30;NNW;15;46%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNW;8;71%;65%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;34;30;A bit of snow;36;30;WNW;4;93%;96%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;82;72;Showers around;83;72;ENE;13;60%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;38;23;Clouds and sun;30;21;SW;4;87%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;89;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;70;SW;14;83%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;66;53;Cooler;57;47;NE;10;63%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;37;26;Clouds and sun;31;22;SSW;6;85%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and chilly;38;17;Hazy sun and chilly;38;20;ENE;5;69%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;44;23;Mostly sunny;40;25;S;7;66%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;42;31;Cloudy and chilly;43;31;WNW;7;49%;30%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;Turning cloudy, warm;75;59;ESE;5;46%;4%;4

Tirana, Albania;Considerable clouds;55;38;A little rain;57;35;ENE;4;65%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;47;35;Rain and drizzle;44;32;NNW;7;56%;86%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;33;23;A snow shower;33;31;SSW;11;81%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and breezy;59;46;Winds subsiding;59;45;WSW;16;63%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;57;46;A morning shower;56;43;WSW;13;70%;61%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-2;-24;Sunny and cold;5;-16;ESE;7;66%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. rain;44;39;Partly sunny;46;37;NE;3;86%;22%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;37;30;Mainly cloudy;35;29;NW;8;71%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sunshine;81;59;Mostly sunny;81;57;E;11;53%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;31;27;A little snow;35;28;NNE;5;80%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;34;29;Mostly cloudy;34;31;NE;6;79%;60%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, warm;84;62;Cooler;69;62;SSW;14;77%;93%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;Sunny and hot;93;70;SW;5;46%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;41;16;Plenty of sun;39;21;NE;3;46%;1%;3

