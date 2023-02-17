Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 17, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny;91;79;S;8;77%;8%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;65;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;NW;13;60%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but cool;50;30;Plenty of sun;56;34;WNW;5;55%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;62;46;Sunshine;63;46;ESE;9;67%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Winds subsiding;54;48;A little rain, windy;54;46;WSW;26;85%;96%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snowy this morning;32;22;Heavy snow;29;19;SSE;6;87%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;42;31;Mostly sunny, milder;55;37;SE;7;67%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;19;13;Breezy;19;2;SSW;14;79%;57%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;83;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;SSE;10;36%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;59;43;Sunny and pleasant;63;45;SW;6;63%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;72;58;A p.m. shower or two;74;58;N;9;73%;61%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;60;31;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;NNW;11;31%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;90;72;Heavy p.m. showers;89;72;ESE;6;78%;78%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;89;60;Hazy sunshine;88;61;ESE;8;40%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;90;74;Sunny and hot;91;73;NW;3;53%;10%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;63;44;Mostly sunny;63;45;WSW;9;60%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;43;30;Rain and drizzle;36;23;NW;9;80%;72%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;59;43;Rather cloudy, warm;63;43;WSW;8;55%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Increasingly windy;53;40;Rain, breezy, cooler;45;37;WSW;19;89%;98%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;68;50;A little p.m. rain;66;50;SE;5;76%;97%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;67;Cloudy;80;67;SE;7;68%;71%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;52;47;A little rain;60;48;W;17;63%;96%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with a shower;55;49;Breezy with a shower;53;47;WSW;15;82%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;54;38;Breezy;58;43;W;15;64%;32%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;51;44;Breezy;60;44;W;15;64%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;64;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;56;NE;8;44%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;86;68;A t-storm around;83;70;ENE;7;66%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;56;46;Mostly sunny;59;47;ENE;4;80%;81%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;Plenty of sun;68;48;NNE;12;50%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;73;64;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;SSE;18;59%;3%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing;84;63;Sunshine, pleasant;84;61;ENE;4;61%;26%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;71;Mostly sunny;89;72;ESE;5;69%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and cold;29;22;Milder;45;37;SSW;14;57%;10%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;3;69%;59%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;49;38;Windy;45;33;WNW;25;67%;3%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;74;64;Mostly sunny;75;64;N;12;70%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;Variable cloudiness;53;44;S;10;41%;6%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;90;78;Clouds and sun;92;79;ENE;11;61%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;82;58;Hazy sunshine;84;60;SSE;3;57%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Milder with sunshine;53;27;Partly sunny;52;28;SSW;6;32%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;85;62;Mostly sunny;86;66;NNE;4;48%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;SE;6;80%;95%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Windy this morning;53;49;A couple of showers;54;44;W;23;82%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;51;41;Inc. clouds;51;39;WSW;5;70%;77%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy;61;58;Winds subsiding;62;57;E;24;78%;29%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;71;61;Cloudy;76;66;ESE;5;72%;34%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;76;63;Couple of t-storms;74;64;NNE;7;83%;96%;4

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;85;70;An afternoon shower;84;70;E;12;67%;58%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;37;33;Wet snow;35;27;ESE;9;87%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;93;75;Showers around;91;76;N;3;60%;87%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;Cloudy;76;62;ENE;7;60%;23%;2

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;78;70;A couple of showers;79;71;E;8;76%;98%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;93;64;Hazy sunshine;91;66;SE;5;32%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and very warm;89;70;High clouds, cooler;71;60;NE;5;39%;4%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;51;43;Partly sunny, breezy;58;48;WSW;15;63%;16%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;86;74;Afternoon showers;86;75;W;9;81%;96%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;82;77;Hazy sunshine;81;74;NE;7;52%;4%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;58;S;7;73%;73%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;High clouds and mild;58;36;Cloudy and mild;58;38;SSW;4;46%;4%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;93;59;Sunny and hot;91;64;WNW;7;36%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;73;49;Hazy sunshine;77;51;ESE;2;50%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;84;59;Hazy sun, very warm;86;63;N;13;21%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;38;35;Snow to rain;47;36;W;19;74%;61%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers, warm;88;74;A shower, very warm;88;74;NNE;8;65%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;A t-storm around;92;75;WNW;6;68%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Very warm;87;71;Hazy sun, very warm;89;70;S;6;60%;3%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;91;76;Thundershowers;93;76;NNE;4;68%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;61;39;A little a.m. rain;50;37;E;6;76%;86%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;75;Partly sunny;92;77;SW;7;62%;3%;10

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;78;70;A thick cloud cover;79;71;SSE;8;78%;38%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;69;52;A shower possible;63;50;NNE;9;69%;38%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;58;51;An afternoon shower;57;45;W;15;75%;43%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy;69;45;Periods of sun;70;49;ENE;6;21%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;77;Cloudy;88;77;SSW;7;71%;43%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;63;36;Partly sunny, mild;64;42;ENE;4;42%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;Very warm;89;79;Mostly sunny and hot;90;79;NE;13;69%;70%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;E;5;82%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;85;73;Mostly cloudy;87;73;NNE;8;63%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;99;61;Very warm;75;58;SSE;12;57%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;78;40;Mostly cloudy;79;45;NNE;5;36%;2%;8

Miami, United States;Humid with a shower;82;70;Breezy with a shower;79;72;NE;14;75%;84%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;32;32;Bit of rain, snow;39;29;W;19;88%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny, windy;89;77;Partly sunny, windy;89;74;ENE;18;66%;3%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower and t-storm;62;55;Breezy in the a.m.;70;52;NNE;13;52%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Snow, sleet;19;6;Not as cold;31;27;WSW;9;68%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;23;13;Snow at times;23;20;SSE;18;78%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;95;76;Hazy sunshine;97;75;NNE;7;28%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;84;58;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;NE;13;46%;4%;9

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;62;27;Sunny and cooler;44;36;SW;10;37%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;59;36;Partly sunny;63;39;SW;3;64%;30%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny;11;-8;Mostly sunny;20;10;E;3;53%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;38;Cloudy;57;51;E;5;61%;21%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;40;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;24;WNW;15;56%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow;19;-2;Breezy, not as cold;32;21;SW;15;74%;25%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;5;75%;100%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;90;71;Breezy in the p.m.;90;72;NNW;12;61%;4%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;83;72;Rain and drizzle;83;74;ENE;8;81%;97%;5

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;59;48;Mostly cloudy;57;48;WSW;10;73%;24%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;84;66;Very warm;89;67;S;14;45%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, hot;91;76;Hot with some sun;90;76;N;7;57%;81%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;93;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;76;ESE;10;68%;29%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;Sunny;93;67;ESE;7;51%;6%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasingly windy;50;47;A little rain, windy;53;46;WSW;20;75%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;49;26;Mostly cloudy;49;29;NW;5;65%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;46;Downpours;63;46;NNE;6;86%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy and milder;69;49;Partly sunny;74;50;NE;7;63%;3%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;74;A shower in places;89;75;E;8;67%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;32;28;An afternoon shower;35;33;ESE;10;74%;73%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;40;37;Bit of rain, snow;40;32;NW;19;92%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;92;77;Rain and a t-storm;87;77;WNW;7;82%;100%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;60;46;Hazy sun and cool;65;47;NNE;10;20%;1%;6

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;59;37;Fog, then some sun;60;43;NNE;6;73%;10%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;30;26;A bit of snow;29;23;WNW;6;74%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;60;41;Mostly sunny;58;43;N;8;59%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;78;60;Windy;77;61;ENE;24;50%;0%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy;83;71;Windy with a shower;83;71;E;18;65%;58%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and some clouds;78;63;Breezy in the a.m.;81;63;N;12;46%;6%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;84;42;Sunny and nice;77;40;ESE;8;22%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;Very warm;88;55;SW;7;36%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with some sun;88;67;An afternoon shower;85;67;NNE;8;68%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;68;52;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;7;56%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Cloudy with a shower;46;40;NNE;7;81%;55%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;48;27;Rather cloudy;49;35;WNW;4;54%;9%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;54;50;Mostly cloudy;66;50;WNW;9;71%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;9;70%;57%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;58;30;Periods of sun, mild;60;33;SW;6;54%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;80;72;Mostly sunny, nice;82;72;ENE;17;61%;2%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, p.m. rain;41;35;Lots of sun, windy;40;31;NW;19;72%;31%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;89;72;Very warm;88;74;E;15;55%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;70;59;Nice with some sun;82;60;SE;4;60%;7%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;39;34;A little snow;37;28;WNW;7;93%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain this afternoon;45;37;Partly sunny;50;32;N;6;67%;4%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;40;28;Decreasing clouds;43;32;NNW;9;63%;23%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;Plenty of sunshine;51;34;ENE;8;26%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;Abundant sunshine;65;49;NNE;8;56%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;62;38;Nice with some sun;62;38;E;5;60%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;53;36;Some sunshine;57;48;NNW;6;52%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow showers;26;18;Breezy, not as cold;38;33;SW;16;61%;10%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;63;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;E;7;68%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;64;43;Partly sunny;64;44;SSE;6;66%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thickening clouds;12;-17;Mostly sunny;12;-10;NW;9;75%;31%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;45;40;Rain and drizzle;46;39;ESE;4;84%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;56;51;A little rain;58;50;W;15;64%;96%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;85;66;Not as hot;87;65;N;3;48%;13%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;38;36;Very windy;40;29;W;27;88%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain;46;38;Windy;48;35;WNW;22;65%;31%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;65;53;Mostly cloudy;70;58;NNE;6;70%;4%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;85;68;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;WNW;3;58%;3%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;36;18;Clouds and sun;35;22;NE;3;45%;4%;4

