NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

_____

699 FPUS51 KALY 110746

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110743

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

NYZ033-111500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ052-111500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-111500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-111500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-111500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ038-111500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ032-111500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-111500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ083-111500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ043-111500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ084-111500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-111500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-111500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Colder with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ040-111500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-111500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ048-111500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-111500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-111500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-111500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-111500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-111500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ060-111500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-111500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ059-111500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-111500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-111500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-111500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

243 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather