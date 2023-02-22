NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

NYZ033-221600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with lows around 18. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain

likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Temperature rising to around 10 above after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ052-221600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Freezing rain likely with

a chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ058-221600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain and snow in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Very windy and colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling to around 19 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph,

diminishing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely in the evening. Snow and rain likely.

Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ065-221600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain with a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-221600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet and freezing

rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ038-221600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, colder with lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Brisk and much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ032-221600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth

of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely with a chance of snow

in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around

9 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Brisk and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

NYZ042-221600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow and sleet accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then sleet likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs around

30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 16. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. Temperature

falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ083-221600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of sleet and snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 19 in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ043-221600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then sleet likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 19. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ084-221600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet

and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ082-221600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning,

then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with lows

around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, colder with

highs around 18. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ039-221600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows around 19. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ040-221600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ047-221600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ048-221600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Sleet and freezing rain. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. Freezing rain likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ049-221600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ050-221600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ051-221600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ053-221600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Brisk, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ054-221600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Brisk and much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ060-221600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ061-221600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

NYZ059-221600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ063-221600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow or a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the evening, then

freezing rain with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no

additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ064-221600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow with rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ066-221600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

