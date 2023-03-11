NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then isolated rain

or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated rain

or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely or a slight chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely or a chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain this

morning, then isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

431 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or a chance of rain this morning, then

isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

