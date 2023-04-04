NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

NYZ033-041500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ052-041500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-041500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ065-041500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ041-041500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-041500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ032-041500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ042-041500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ083-041500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-041500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ084-041500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-041500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ039-041500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-041500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ047-041500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ048-041500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ049-041500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-041500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-041500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ053-041500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-041500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ060-041500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-041500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-041500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-041500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ064-041500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady

temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ066-041500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

358 AM EDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

