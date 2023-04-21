NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023



Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

NYZ033-211500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-211500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-211500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-211500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-211500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-211500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-211500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-211500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ083-211500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-211500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-211500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-211500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-211500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-211500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-211500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-211500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-211500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-211500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-211500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-211500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ054-211500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ060-211500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-211500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-211500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-211500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-211500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-211500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$



