NYZ009-202100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers and freezing rain with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and freezing rain likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs near 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ015-202100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ016-202100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ017-202100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-202100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ022-202100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and snow. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with freezing rain. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ023-202100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and snow. Brisk with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ024-202100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and snow. Blustery with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with freezing rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ025-202100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-202100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ037-202100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely. Lows near 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-202100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs around 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-202100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-202100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely. Brisk with lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ055-202100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, sleet and snow. Brisk with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with freezing rain. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-202100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-202100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-202100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Mon Feb 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. 