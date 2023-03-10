NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

_____

976 FPUS51 KBGM 100835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

NYZ009-102100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ015-102100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ016-102100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ017-102100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-102100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-102100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-102100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ024-102100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ025-102100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ036-102100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-102100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ044-102100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ045-102100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ046-102100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-102100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ056-102100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-102100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ062-102100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs around 40. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather