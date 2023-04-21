NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ 678 FPUS51 KBGM 210735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 NYZ009-212000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ015-212000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ016-212000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-212000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ018-212000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ022-212000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ023-212000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ024-212000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ025-212000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ036-212000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ037-212000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ044-212000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ045-212000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ046-212000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ055-212000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ056-212000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ057-212000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ062-212000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$