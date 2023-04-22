NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ 355 FPUS51 KBGM 220735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 NYZ009-222000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ015-222000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ016-222000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-222000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ018-222000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ022-222000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-222000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ024-222000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ025-222000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ036-222000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ037-222000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ044-222000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ045-222000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ046-222000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-222000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ056-222000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ057-222000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ062-222000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 