NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ 461 FPUS51 KBUF 050836 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 NYZ001-052230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ010-052230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then turning mostly cloudy with rain showers becoming likely late. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ002-052230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ011-052230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ085-052230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then turning mostly cloudy with rain showers becoming likely late. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ012-052230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ019-052230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain showers likely late. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ020-052230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Breezy with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ021-052230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ013-052230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ014-052230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ003-052230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ004-052230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ005-052230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ006-052230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ007-052230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers becoming likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ008-052230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 336 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers becoming likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ JJR