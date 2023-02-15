NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

400 FPUS51 KBUF 150910

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

NYZ001-152215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Very windy and warm with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, becoming west and diminishing to

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-152215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-152215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-152215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-152215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs

in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-152215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warm with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the upper

20s, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the hilltops and to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-152215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-152215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs

in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-152215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower

30s, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-152215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs

in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy, colder with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-152215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Very windy and warm with highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mild

with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy, colder with lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the hilltops

and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-152215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

40s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-152215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, warm with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

40s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-152215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

50 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-152215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder with lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-152215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-152215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

410 AM EST Wed Feb 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, mild

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather