Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ010-121345- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ002-121345- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ011-121345- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ085-121345- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ012-121345- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ019-121345- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ020-121345- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 80. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Occasional showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ021-121345- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Occasional showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ013-121345- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and windy, milder with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ014-121345- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, windy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and very windy. Warmer with lows around 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ003-121345- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, milder with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ004-121345- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, milder with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ005-121345- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ006-121345- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ007-121345- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ008-121345- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 842 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.