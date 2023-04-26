NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ 926 FPUS51 KBUF 260834 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 NYZ001-262100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ010-262100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ002-262100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ011-262100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ085-262100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light west winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ012-262100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ019-262100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. $$ NYZ020-262100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Light northwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. $$ NYZ021-262100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light north winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ013-262100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers early, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ014-262100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers early, then a chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ003-262100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ004-262100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ005-262100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ006-262100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ007-262100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ008-262100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 434 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely early, then rain showers likely through early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$