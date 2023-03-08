NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

NYZ028-081500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.



NYZ031-081500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.



NYZ026-081500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.



NYZ087-081500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.



NYZ029-081500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 17. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.



NYZ027-081500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly until midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.



NYZ030-081500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows around 17. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.



NYZ035-081500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

isolated snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.



NYZ034-081500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

259 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.



