Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

NYZ028-161500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ031-161500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ026-161500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ087-161500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-161500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ027-161500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ030-161500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-161500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ034-161500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

