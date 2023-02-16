Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;54;SW;3;60%

Binghamton;Clear;47;N;9;63%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;4;87%

Central Park;Clear;60;WSW;12;47%

Dansville;Clear;51;WNW;7;51%

Dunkirk;Clear;44;WSW;7;73%

East Hampton;Clear;48;SW;5;83%

Elmira;Clear;53;SW;7;52%

Farmingdale;Clear;47;SW;2;80%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;42;WSW;15;65%

Fulton;Clear;45;W;12;68%

Glens Falls;Clear;56;W;13;45%

Islip;Mostly clear;46;SW;3;88%

Ithaca;Clear;43;Calm;0;70%

Jamestown;Clear;40;W;13;82%

Massena;Cloudy;44;WSW;15;65%

Montauk;Mostly clear;55;SW;10;66%

Montgomery;Clear;51;SW;9;63%

Monticello;Clear;43;WSW;4;82%

New York;Clear;57;WSW;12;53%

New York Jfk;Clear;44;S;7;88%

New York Lga;Clear;61;SW;16;44%

Newburgh;Clear;57;SW;4;58%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;WSW;4;80%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;SSW;9;70%

Penn (Yan);Clear;50;WSW;7;58%

Plattsburgh;Clear;50;SSE;8;56%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;58;SSW;6;53%

Rochester;Mostly clear;44;W;6;76%

Rome;Clear;46;WNW;13;65%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;43;WSW;15;70%

Shirley;Clear;48;S;5;76%

Syracuse;Clear;47;W;9;60%

Watertown;Clear;41;SSW;9;75%

Wellsville;Clear;46;WNW;8;68%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;46;SW;7;88%

White Plains;Clear;57;WSW;7;54%

_____

