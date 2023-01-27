NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Prevailing gusts will remain below 25 kt for the rest of the

night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

