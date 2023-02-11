NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 336 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet possible. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather