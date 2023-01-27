NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

787 FPUS51 KOKX 270837

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

NYZ072-271600-

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ073-271600-

Bronx-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ176-271600-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ178-271600-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ075-271600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ074-271600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ177-271600-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ179-271600-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ078-271600-

Northwest Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ080-271600-

Southwest Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ079-271600-

Northeast Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ081-271600-

Southeast Suffolk-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ071-271600-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ070-271600-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ069-271600-

Rockland-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ068-271600-

Putnam-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ067-271600-

Orange-

336 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

