NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

414 FPUS51 KOKX 080721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

NYZ072-081500-

New York (Manhattan)-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-081500-

Bronx-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-081500-

Northern Queens-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-081500-

Southern Queens-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-081500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-081500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-081500-

Northern Nassau-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ179-081500-

Southern Nassau-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-081500-

Northwest Suffolk-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-081500-

Southwest Suffolk-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-081500-

Northeast Suffolk-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ081-081500-

Southeast Suffolk-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-081500-

Southern Westchester-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-081500-

Northern Westchester-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-081500-

Rockland-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-081500-

Putnam-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-081500-

Orange-

320 AM EDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather