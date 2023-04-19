NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

NYZ072-191500-

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ073-191500-

Bronx-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-191500-

Northern Queens-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-191500-

Southern Queens-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ075-191500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ074-191500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ177-191500-

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ179-191500-

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-191500-

Northwest Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ080-191500-

Southwest Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-191500-

Northeast Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-191500-

Southeast Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ071-191500-

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-191500-

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ069-191500-

Rockland-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ068-191500-

Putnam-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ067-191500-

Orange-

321 AM EDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

